The Yankees signed Hanner to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Hanner spent the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Columbus in the Guardians organization, posting a 4.74 ERA and 62:25 K:BB over 49.1 innings. The reliever will turn 27 in February and has yet to reach the majors, but Hanner boasts a career strikeout rate of 26.3 percent in the minors.