Yankees' Bradley Hanner: Signs with Yankees, sent to minors

The Yankees signed Hanner to a major-league contract and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

After exercising an opt-out with the club on Monday, Hanner is back with the Yankees after joining the 40-man roster and making his way back down to Triple-A. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, the 27-year-old has posted a 1.99 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 50:16 K:BB through 40.2 innings. To make room for Hanner on the 40-man roster, the Yankees transferred Aaron Judge to the 60-day injured list.