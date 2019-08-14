Lail was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.

After being demoted to the Triple-A level Monday, Lail was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Ryan Dull, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. In 42 innings at the minor-league level this season, Lail carries an ERA of 2.79 with a 55:13 K:BB, but he failed to convert that into major-league production during his only appearance with the Yankees.

