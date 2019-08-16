Lail cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Lail was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday, but he'll remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old has a 3.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings for the RailRiders.

More News
Our Latest Stories