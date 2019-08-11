Lail's contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The 26-year-old reliever is set to make his big league debut after climbing from Double-A to Triple-A. Lail logged a 2.79 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 55:13 K:BB in 42 innings in the minors this season. He should work in low-leverage situations.

