Lail picked up a hold after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Baltimore. He was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game.

Lail's big-league debut didn't go as smoothly as he would've liked, but he still secured a hold in an 11-8 victory. Considering he recorded eight outs Monday, the Yankees figure to call up some fresh arms Tuesday.