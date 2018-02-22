Yankees' Brandon Drury: Altered swing in offseason

Drury said he made changes to his swing this offseason in an attempt to hit more home-runs, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Drury hit 37 doubles last season while swatting 13 homers in 135 games for the Diamondbacks. With his retooled approach, the 25-year-old is hoping to turn some of those two-baggers into homers. It should help playing half of his games in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium. Drury's performance in Grapefruit League play should offer more insight into whether his adjustments are paying off.