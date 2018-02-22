Yankees' Brandon Drury: Altered swing in offseason
Drury said he made changes to his swing this offseason in an attempt to hit more home-runs, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Drury hit 37 doubles last season while swatting 13 homers in 135 games for the Diamondbacks. With his retooled approach, the 25-year-old is hoping to turn some of those two-baggers into homers. It should help playing half of his games in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium. Drury's performance in Grapefruit League play should offer more insight into whether his adjustments are paying off.
More News
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Will primarily play third base•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Heads to Bronx•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Battling for primary second base job this spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Drives in both Arizona runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Smacks 13th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Collects two hits Saturday•
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...