Yankees' Brandon Drury: Set to play in Monday's exhibition

Drury (elbow) said that he expects to play in the Yankees' Grapefruit League game Monday against the Braves, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Drury went through full baseball activities Sunday without any complications, so it appears his left elbow injury is no longer much of a concern. The 25-year-old has been held out of Grapefruit League action since getting hit by a pitch Friday against the Red Sox, but manager Aaron Boone suggested Drury would have been able to play Sunday if necessary. Following two days off to rest, Drury should get a full slate of at-bats Monday as he prepares for a full-time role at third base this season.