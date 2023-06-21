Single-A Tampa reinstated Beck (elbow) from its 60-day injured list Wednesday and assigned him to High-A Hudson Valley.

After completing his recovery from September 2021 Tommy John surgery, Beck made his professional debut last week in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, striking out five over three perfect innings. The Yankees determined that Beck wouldn't require any further rehab outings in the FCL, and he'll now bypass the Single-A level entirely to make his full-season debut in the South Atlantic League.