The Yankees have selected Beck with the 55th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A two-way player early on during his career at Stanford, Beck made a full-time transition to pitching three years ago. Beck saw his prospect stock take off in his final season of college ball, with the 6-foot-2 righty making up for his lack of a power arsenal with a four-pitch mix that he could consistently throw for strikes. He showed a velocity spike as a senior that could translate to more strikeouts than expected at the next level, as he was previously regarded as a command specialist that excelled mostly on the back of inducing weak contact.