Gardner signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Yankees on Friday, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.

Gardner and the Yankees ramped up discussions over the past several days, and the two sides were able to reach an agreement to bring the 37-year-old back to the Bronx for a 14th season. He appeared in 49 games during the abbreviated 2020 season, slashing .223/.354/.392 with five home runs and 15 RBI. Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that he expects Clint Frazier to start in left field in 2021, but Gardner should be a strong contender for the starting job now that he's back with the Yankees.