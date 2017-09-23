Yankees' Brett Gardner: Back in action Saturday

Gardner (shoulder) is starting in left field and leading off Saturday against the Blue Jays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gardner was hit by a pitch on his shoulder Wednesday, but he's good to go after getting Thursday and Friday off to recover. The 34-year-old will face Joe Biagini in his return to the lineup as he looks to extend his 11-game hitting streak, a span over which he's gone 19-for-49 (.388).