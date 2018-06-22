Yankees' Brett Gardner: Back in lineup Friday

Gardner (knee) returns to the lineup Friday against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The veteran outfielder missed five straight games with a sore knee. He'll avoid a trip to the disabled list and will return to his customary leadoff role in Tampa Bay. In his last 20 games prior to the injury, Gardner hit .317/.356/.549 with four homers and three steals.

