Yankees' Brett Gardner: Bangs out four hits
Gardner went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Angels.
The veteran outfielder continues to put a jolt in the ball, as Tuesday's extra-base knocks pushed Gardner's SLG on the year to a cool .500 thanks largely to five homers in 22 games. He's only got one 20-HR campaign on his resume, but it came in 2017's rabbit-ball environment, so a repeat performance in 2019 isn't out of the question.
