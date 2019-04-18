Yankees' Brett Gardner: Beats Boston with grand slam

Gardner went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

The Yankees managed only five hits for the game but Gardner came through with the bases loaded during the seventh inning to help hand the Red Sox a crushing defeat. The veteran outfielder is slashing .203/.301/.438 with four home runs and eight RBI through 17 games.

