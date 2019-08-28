Yankees' Brett Gardner: Blasts 18th homer
Gardner went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, two runs and a walk in the Yankees' 7-0 win over the Mariners on Tuesday.
Gardner hadn't left the yard since August 6, but he checked in with his 18th homer in the third inning of this contest, cranking a three-run shot off Yusei Kikuchi. His .254 batting average isn't eye-popping, but Garner is showing he can still swing the bat at age 36, as he's slapped 23 doubles and seven triples in addition to the 18 long balls while also drawing 45 walks, giving him a respectable .333 on-base percentage and a solid .485 slugging percentage.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...