Yankees' Brett Gardner: Blasts 18th homer

Gardner went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, two runs and a walk in the Yankees' 7-0 win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Gardner hadn't left the yard since August 6, but he checked in with his 18th homer in the third inning of this contest, cranking a three-run shot off Yusei Kikuchi. His .254 batting average isn't eye-popping, but Garner is showing he can still swing the bat at age 36, as he's slapped 23 doubles and seven triples in addition to the 18 long balls while also drawing 45 walks, giving him a respectable .333 on-base percentage and a solid .485 slugging percentage.