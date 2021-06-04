Gardner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Rays.
The Yankees struggled to generate much production against Ryan Yarbrough on Thursday, but Gardner was a bright spot in the lineup by blasting a pair of extra-base hits, including his first home run of the season. The 37-year-old had gone hitless in his last 10 at-bats, but he's now hitting .197 with 11 runs and four RBI this season.
