Gardner went 2-for-2 with a home run, an additional run, an additional RBI and two walks in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

The veteran outfielder helped New York get off to a fast start in the first inning, forcing in a run by taking a walk and subsequently coming around to score as part of a seven-run frame. He later hit the only long ball of the night for the Yankees, going deep to right field in the eighth inning to establish what looked like a secure four-run lead. The Angels stormed back in the ninth, however, taking the win and muting the impact of Gardner's offensive effort. Despite the final outcome, the performance was important in moving Gardner back in the right direction, as he entered the contest with no hits in his previous 18 at-bats.