Yankees' Brett Gardner: Bows out of lineup
Gardner is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
With Aaron Judge (oblique) returning from a lengthy absence Friday and Aaron Hicks (shoulder) back in the lineup Saturday after a two-day hiatus, Gardner's time as an everyday player looks to be over. That said, the respective injury histories of Judge, Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton is something that could motivate manager Aaron Boone to rest each player once a week, which would allow Gardner to at least stick around in a part-time role. That be enough to make Gardner worthy of holding in AL-only formats and deeper mixed leagues.
