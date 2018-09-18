Yankees' Brett Gardner: Bumped to bench by Aaron Judge's return

Gardner is not in the lineup Tuesday against Boston.

In Aaron Judge's first start since returning from a wrist injury, Andrew McCutchen will slide over to left field, bumping Gardner to the bench. The Red Sox are starting righty Nathan Eovaldi, but the right-handed McCutchen gets the start over the left-handed Gardner nonetheless, suggesting that Gardner is due for a bench role rather than a platoon role down the stretch. Judge will likely require the occasional off-day as he eases back into action following an extended absence, so Gardner will still get some at-bats, but expect his role to be limited.

More News
Our Latest Stories