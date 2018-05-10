Yankees' Brett Gardner: Busts slump in win
Gardner went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Red Sox.
Gardner has been in a nearly month-long slump, but he broke out of it in a big way with the game-winning, two-run triple in the eighth inning. He's still hitting just .214, but as the leadoff hitter for the highest-scoring offense in baseball thus far, he'll see plenty of run-scoring opportunities if he can work his way on base with any regularity.
