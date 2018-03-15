Yankees' Brett Gardner: Candidate to lead off
Manager Aaron Boone said Gardner is a candidate to leadoff for the Yankees this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gardner served as the Yankees' primary leadoff hitter in 2017. It's unclear who else is in the running to work atop the order, but Gardner is likely the team's top candidate after posting a respectable .322/.410/.537 slash line in 139 games from the leadoff spot last year.
More News
-
Do Not Draft: Overvalued Dozen
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Some blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...