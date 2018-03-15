Yankees' Brett Gardner: Candidate to lead off

Manager Aaron Boone said Gardner is a candidate to leadoff for the Yankees this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gardner served as the Yankees' primary leadoff hitter in 2017. It's unclear who else is in the running to work atop the order, but Gardner is likely the team's top candidate after posting a respectable .322/.410/.537 slash line in 139 games from the leadoff spot last year.

