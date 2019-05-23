Yankees' Brett Gardner: Carves up Orioles

Gardner went 3-for-4 with three doubles, a walk and a run scored Wednesday in the Yankees' 7-5 win over the Orioles.

Gardner's batting average still sits at a disappointing .226 for the season, but he's beginning to dig out of that hole. Over his last four games, Gardner has gone 8-for-14 with five extra-base knocks (four doubles and a home run) to go with a 2:2 BB:K. He'll get another chance to beat up on the beleaguered Orioles pitching staff again Thursday, as he'll start in left field and bat sixth, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

