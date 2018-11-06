Yankees' Brett Gardner: Chance to claim starting job in spring training

General manager Brian Cashman said Gardner will have a chance to reclaim the starting job in left field during spring training, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Gardner is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons of his career, as the veteran outfielder hit just .236/.322/.368 with 12 homers and 16 stolen bases across 140 games. He was ultimately relegated to a reserve role down the stretch, with Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Andrew McCutchen holding down the outfield. With McCutchen hitting the open market, Gardner is tentatively lined up as the team's No. 1 option in left field, though that could easily change depending on the team's offseason transactions.