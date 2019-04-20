Yankees' Brett Gardner: Clubs fifth homer

Gardner went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Royals.

Gardner launched his fifth home run of the season in the third inning to give his team a 2-1 lead, and the Yankees never looked back on the way victory. Despite a solid performance, the 35-year-old outfielder has struggled to produce on a consistent basis so far this season, batting .200 with 10 RBI over 19 games.