Gardner went 3-for-4 in a loss to the Marlins on Sunday.
In what may have been Gardner's final appearance at Yankee Stadium as a member of the iconic franchise, the veteran was responsible for half of the team's six base knocks in the regular-season finale. Gardner finishes the campaign with a .223/.354/.392 slash line accompanied by five home runs, 15 RBI and three stolen bases. The Yankees hold a $10 million team option on the outfielder for next season, but it remains to be seen if they will elect to pick it up.