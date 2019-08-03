Yankees' Brett Gardner: Collects three hits and a steal

Gardner went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Gardner was activated off the injured list Friday and responded with a three-hit game today. The 35-year-old has been a key cog for the Yankees this season, and his slash line for the season is .247/.327/.459 with nine stolen bases in 320 at-bats.