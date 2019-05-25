Yankees' Brett Gardner: Collects three hits

Gardner went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored Saturday in the Yankees' 7-3 win over the Royals.

Gardner has now gone 12-for-22 over his last six games to raise his batting average from .193 to .240 and he's driving the ball with four doubles, a triple, and a homer over that span. His slash line for the season is now a much more respectable .240/.323/.455 after the hot streak.