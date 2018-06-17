Yankees' Brett Gardner: Could return Monday

Gardner (knee) is hoping to return to the starting lineup Monday against the Nationals, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Gardner got Sunday's series finale off after dealing with knee soreness, although the injury doesn't appear to be serious, as he figures to be penciled into the lineup sometime within the next few days. He underwent an MRI which showed inflammation, but it was nothing "too alarming," Erik Boland of Newsday reports. He's slashing .258/.350/.384 with five home runs and 21 RBI through 59 games in 2018.