Gardner started in right field for Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Tigers, and he could play there more frequently this season, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

Gardner has logged only one appearance in right field during his big-league career, and that was way back in 2014. Manager Aaron Boone suggested that Gardner has the defensive prowess to be able to handle all three outfield positions while reiterating that the veteran "is gonna play a lot" this season. With Clint Frazier established as the Yankees' everyday left fielder and Aaron Hicks slated for a regular role in center, Gardner's ability to occasionally spell Aaron Judge in right could be key to the 37-year-old's likelihood of logging as much playing time as Boone has implied he will receive.