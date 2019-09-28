Play

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Cranks 28th homer

Gardner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and another run scored in Friday's win over the Rangers.

Gardner gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead with a solo homer off Joe Palumbo in the fourth inning. He now has 28 home runs and 86 runs scored this season while batting .253/.327/.507.

