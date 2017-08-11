Play

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Day off Friday

Gardner is out of the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.

Gardner will receive a day off after starting the past nine games, going 7-for-38 (.184 average) with one RBI during that span. In his place, Aaron Hicks gets the start in left, batting leadoff for the series opener.

