Yankees' Brett Gardner: Day off Friday
Gardner is out of the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Gardner will receive a day off after starting the past nine games, going 7-for-38 (.184 average) with one RBI during that span. In his place, Aaron Hicks gets the start in left, batting leadoff for the series opener.
