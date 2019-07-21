Yankees' Brett Gardner: Day-to-day with barking knee

Gardner is day-to-day with left knee inflammation, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

He got an MRI after his knee was barking and he was scratched from Sunday's lineup. Tests reportedly showed a little something and Gardner is calling it inflammation. Manager Aaron Boone said he is unsure if Gardner will be able to play Monday in Minnesota. Mike Tauchman, who started in left field Sunday, would likely get another start if Gardner needs more time off.

More News
Our Latest Stories