Yankees' Brett Gardner: Delivers game-winning hit

Gardner went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Gardner came up with one of the game's biggest hits, as he singled to left field in the tenth inning to score Tyler Wade. Despite the key base knock, Gardner's power numbers are still way down, as he sits on six homers through 73 games after a 21-home run season in 2017. He's also slugging just .379 compared to .428 a year ago.