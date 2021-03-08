Gardner went 1-for-1 with a grand slam and a walk in Sunday's Grapefruit League victory over the Phillies.
Gardner was responsible for all four runs in the contest, taking Zack Wheeler deep with the bases full in the second inning. The homer was Gardner's first this spring and his first hit overall in four at-bats.
