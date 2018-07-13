Yankees' Brett Gardner: Drills two homers

Gardner went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in the 7-4 win over Cleveland on Thursday.

Gardner tied the contest with a two-run shot in the third inning before icing the victory with a solo homer in the ninth. It was his second multi-homer output of the year, bringing him to nine total. Gardner's .257/.349/.408 slash line leaves room for improvement, but he's scored 53 runs while batting primarily at the top of the order for a dangerous Yankees lineup.