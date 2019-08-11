Yankees' Brett Gardner: Drives in game's lone run

Gardner went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Gardner delivered the contest's lone run in the fifth inning with a ground-rule double. The 35-year-old has now pushed his hitting streak to seven games, going 10-for-26 with six extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch.

