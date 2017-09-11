Yankees' Brett Gardner: Drives in two with triple Sunday
Gardner went 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI Sunday in Texas.
Gardner's two-run triple started the scoring in what eventually became a six-run fourth inning. The leadoff man's strong game at the plate was overshadowed by multi-homer efforts from both Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge as New York dominated 16-7. Gardner's .426 slugging percentage is a career high and he needs just six more extra-base hits to tie his 2013 best of 51.
