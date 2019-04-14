Yankees' Brett Gardner: Drops in lineup vs. lefty
Gardner will start in center field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Gardner had led off each of the Yankees' previous eight games, but he'll drop to the bottom half of the lineup with lefty Carlos Rodon starting for Chicago in the series finale. DJ LeMahieu will set the table for the Yankees and could continue to receive regular starts atop the order versus lefties.
