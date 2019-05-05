Yankees' Brett Gardner: Drops to sixth
Gardner will start in center field and bat sixth Sunday against te Twins, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Gardner had a three-game run as the Yankees' leadoff hitter, but he'll be back to the sixth spot in the order for the second straight contest with DJ LeMahieu healthy again after a brief bout with a knee injury. Even with LeMahieu back in action, Miguel Andujar (shoulder) returning from the injured list Saturday and Clint Frazier (ankle) on track for activation within a couple days, the Yankees are still missing several core contributors. The still-lengthy injury list gives Gardner plenty of leash in his everyday role for the foreseeable future.
