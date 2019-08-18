Yankees' Brett Gardner: Ejected in Saturday's game

Gardner went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts before being ejected in the sixth inning of Saturday's 6-5 win over the Indians.

Maybin, pitcher CC Sabathia and manager Aaron Boone were all tossed from the game for their reactions and subsequent arguments with the umpiring crew following a third-strike call on teammate Cameron Maybin in the sixth inning. Gardner isn't expected to face discipline for the incident and will be back in the lineup Sunday, batting sixth and occupying center field.