Yankees' Brett Gardner: Enjoys monster night Tuesday

Gardner went 4-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Gardner slugged a leadoff home run in the first inning and sent the game to extras with a two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth off Chris Devenski. Gardner hasn't hit for much power this season and currently owns a pedestrian .256 average, but he's been a strong source of runs hitting atop the potent Yankees' lineup.