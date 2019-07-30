Yankees' Brett Gardner: Expects minimum stay

Gardner (knee) is feeling good after a cortisone shot and expects to return from the injured list when first eligible Friday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Gardner hasn't played in a full 10 days, but the Yankees took their time placing him on the injured list, so he'll still have to wait a few more days before returning. Cameron Maybin and Brett Gardner have split time in left field in his absence.

