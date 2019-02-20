Yankees' Brett Gardner: Facing job battle
Gardner will compete for the starting left-field job in spring training with Clint Frazier, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
A mainstay in the New York lineup since 2008, Gardner saw his role reduced late last season following the acquisition of Andrew McCutchen. While McCutchen has since moved on to Philadelphia, Gardner, who re-signed with the team on a one-year deal after the Yankees declined his 2019 club option, faces a new challenger for his post in left field. Given that Frazier missed a large chunk of 2018 due to concussion symptoms, the Yankees may prefer him to make up for the lost time by picking up regular at-bats at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the campaign, but Gardner will probably first need to restore some confidence in his abilities this spring. Gardner posted a .690 OPS in 2018, his worst showing in the category since his debut season (.582).
