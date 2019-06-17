Yankees' Brett Gardner: Facing playing-time crunch
Gardner went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs Sunday in the Yankees' 10-3 win over the White Sox.
With a .348 average, three home runs, 10 RBI and nine runs over his last seven games, Gardner is in the midst of one of his best offensive stretches of the season. While the hot streak would normally make Gardner worthy of a look in fantasy leagues where he's available, the veteran looks at major risk of assuming a bench gig by the end of the week. With the newly acquired Edwin Encarnacion expected to debut Monday against the Rays and serve as the Yankees' full-time designated hitter, Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) will likely flank Aaron Hicks in the outfield on an everyday basis once they return from the injured list later. That would leave no regular spot in the lineup for Gardner, who would presumably transition into more of a fourth-outfielder role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus winners...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...