Yankees' Brett Gardner: Facing playing-time crunch

Gardner went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs Sunday in the Yankees' 10-3 win over the White Sox.

With a .348 average, three home runs, 10 RBI and nine runs over his last seven games, Gardner is in the midst of one of his best offensive stretches of the season. While the hot streak would normally make Gardner worthy of a look in fantasy leagues where he's available, the veteran looks at major risk of assuming a bench gig by the end of the week. With the newly acquired Edwin Encarnacion expected to debut Monday against the Rays and serve as the Yankees' full-time designated hitter, Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) will likely flank Aaron Hicks in the outfield on an everyday basis once they return from the injured list later. That would leave no regular spot in the lineup for Gardner, who would presumably transition into more of a fourth-outfielder role.