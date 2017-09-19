Yankees' Brett Gardner: Fills out box score in win
Gardner went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and added two steals in Monday's win over the Twins.
Gardner has been noticeably more aggressive on the basepaths of late, and he's now 22-for-27 in that department to give him his highest total there since he stole 24 bags in 2013. It's encouraging that the 34-year-old is finding a way to stay productive with his legs -- even though his 20 home runs are already a career high, he's left the yard just once since July 29.
