Yankees' Brett Gardner: Fills out boxscore in win

Gardner went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and added two steals in Monday's win over the Twins.

Gardner has been noticeably more aggressive on the basepaths of late, and he's now 22-for-27 in that department to give him his highest total there since he stole 24 bags in 2013. It's encouraging that the 34-year-old is finding a way to stay productive with his legs -- even though his 20 home runs are already a career high, he's left the yard just once since July 29.