Gardner will start in center field and bat ninth Thursday against the Rays.
Despite not having a clear path to a regular spot in the outfield, Gardner continues to hold down a near-everyday role for the Yankees. Gardner will be in the lineup for the fourth time in five games Thursday, but manager Aaron Boone may have a tough time finding reasons to keep running the veteran out there. He's posted a career-low .514 OPS while striking out in a career-high 23.7 percent of his plate appearances this season.