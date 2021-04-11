Frazier will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays.
Gardner will close the weekend with two consecutive starts, both of which have come against right-handed pitching. Though manager Aaron Boone hasn't commented on his plans for left field moving forward, Gardner may have leapfrogged the struggling Clint Frazier on the depth chart, at least temporarily. Frazier should still see regular starts against left-handed pitching.
