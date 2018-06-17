Yankees' Brett Gardner: Gets series finale off

Gardner is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

With just three hits in 20 at-bats over his last six appearances, Gardner will sit out for the third time in nine games. His absence opens up a spot in the lineup for Neil Walker, who starts at first base while Greg Bird serves as the Yankees' designated hitter.

