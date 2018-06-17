Yankees' Brett Gardner: Gets series finale off
Gardner is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
With just three hits in 20 at-bats over his last six appearances, Gardner will sit out for the third time in nine games. His absence opens up a spot in the lineup for Neil Walker, who starts at first base while Greg Bird serves as the Yankees' designated hitter.
More News
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Day off Thursday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sits against lefty•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits clutch two-run homer Friday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out against lefty•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Enjoys monster night Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...